IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $601,177.80 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

