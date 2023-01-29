iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,623,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

