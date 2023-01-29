iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.08. 737,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

