iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Reduced by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 868,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,651 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

