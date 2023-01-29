iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Position Lifted by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth $10,160,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 719,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 196,602 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 88,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. 2,514,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,157. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

