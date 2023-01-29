iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 155,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 886.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

ENZL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $52.23. 10,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.