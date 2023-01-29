iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

