iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

