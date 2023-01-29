iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

