iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $100.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $105.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

