iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.22. 2,927,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

