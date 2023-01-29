iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IYR stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.