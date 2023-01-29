ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ISSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. ISS A/S has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.29.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.