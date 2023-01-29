J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 45,702 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,702 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,424,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,685,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,652,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $88.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $105.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

