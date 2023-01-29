Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $417,760.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 5,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $417,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $81.62.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 626.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 74,105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Jabil by 412.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

