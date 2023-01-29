Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $106.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,723 shares of company stock worth $306,370. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

