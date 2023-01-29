JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,476,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 1,050,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,769.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JD Health International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

JD Health International

JD Health International Stock Performance

JDHIF remained flat at $9.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. JD Health International has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Featured Articles

