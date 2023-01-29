Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.