Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

TEL stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.