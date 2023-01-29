Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61,210.77 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $61,210.77 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029158 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00217512 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00732222 USD and is down -13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62,359.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

