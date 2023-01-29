JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.45)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-$1.00 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 4.6 %

JBLU opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

