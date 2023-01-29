JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,035,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,083,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,548,984. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in JFrog by 6.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JFrog by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

