JMP Securities Raises Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $28.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

XM opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.