JMP Securities Raises Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $28.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.
XM opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
