JMP Securities Raises Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $18.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.
Two Harbors Investment Price Performance
TWO opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
