John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

