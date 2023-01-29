Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Down 46.3% in January

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the December 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 118.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 514,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.