Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.57 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $27,475.82 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12012245 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,554.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

