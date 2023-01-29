JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $120.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

