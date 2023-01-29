JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZION. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

