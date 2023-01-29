JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Target Price to GBX 163

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Genel Energy Price Performance
GEGYF stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genel Energy (GEGYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.