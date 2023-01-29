JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Target Price to GBX 163

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Genel Energy Price Performance

GEGYF stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

