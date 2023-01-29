Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,991,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 11,521,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 718.8 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Down 4.4 %

Juventus Football Club stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Juventus Football Club has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

