Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,991,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 11,521,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 718.8 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Down 4.4 %
Juventus Football Club stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Juventus Football Club has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juventus Football Club (JVTSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.