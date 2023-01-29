Kadena 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.62 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00005720 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $292.03 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 217,006,460 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

