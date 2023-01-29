Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $96.16 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00403652 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.62 or 0.28333364 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00573278 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,275,916,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,275,916,971 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,259,950,696 with 16,259,950,696.698486 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00579386 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,763,183.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

