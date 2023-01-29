Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 52,854 Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ATCO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Atlas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Atlas stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

