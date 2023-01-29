Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,581,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

