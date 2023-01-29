Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 234 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

United Rentals stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $438.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

