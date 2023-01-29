Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,412 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 18,369,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,054,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.