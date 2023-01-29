Keebeck Alpha LP Has $430,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,132,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 494,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. 1,169,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.