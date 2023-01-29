Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 309.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,019,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782,278. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

