Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,964,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,062,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

