Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. STORE Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 202.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 1,618,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

