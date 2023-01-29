Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Signify Health makes up approximately 2.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.06% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $608,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $256,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Signify Health stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,619. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.41. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

