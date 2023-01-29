Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

KFFB opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 12.44%.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

