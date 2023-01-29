KeyCorp Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $182.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Stock Down 0.0 %

FFIV opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,529,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in F5 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

