Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$33.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.11.

KEY opened at C$30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$35.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

