Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

