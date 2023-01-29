Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Kingsoft stock remained flat at $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
Kingsoft Company Profile
