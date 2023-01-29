Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Kingsoft stock remained flat at $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

