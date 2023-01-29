Kkr Credit Income Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
