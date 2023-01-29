Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.25 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.4 %

KNX stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

