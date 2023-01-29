KOK 1-Day Volume Hits $657,816.57 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. KOK has a market capitalization of $50.08 million and $657,816.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00215604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09845241 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $621,904.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

